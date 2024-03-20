Wedmont Private Capital Sells 201 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $175.03 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $175.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.