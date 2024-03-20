Wedmont Private Capital Sells 2,765 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $84.13 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.58. The company has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Get Our Latest Report on MDT

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.