Wedmont Private Capital Sells 341 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,237. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $103.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.02.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

