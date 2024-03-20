Wedmont Private Capital Takes $302,000 Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Get Mplx alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Mplx’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MPLX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MPLX

Mplx Company Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.