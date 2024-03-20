Wedmont Private Capital Takes $311,000 Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Separately, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE OBDC opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

