Wedmont Private Capital Takes $315,000 Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,899,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,822,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,661 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in EQT by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,687,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $798,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in EQT by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $731,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,211 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $497,156,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.80. EQT Co. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.82%.

Several research firms have commented on EQT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.62.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

