Wedmont Private Capital Trims Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $104.86 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $105.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,266.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,266.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

