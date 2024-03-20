Wells Fargo & Company Raises NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target to $78.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.88.

NRG Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $66.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $66.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

