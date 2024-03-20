Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber Sells 20,000 Shares

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $293.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.97. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $293.36.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

