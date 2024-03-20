Wiser Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,073 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.6% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apple alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $176.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.11. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.15 and a 1-year high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners cut Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

View Our Latest Report on AAPL

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.