Woodstock Corp Acquires 1,810 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $175.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.61. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.70 and a 1 year high of $180.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

