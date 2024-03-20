Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells $963,514.78 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $137.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.46. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

