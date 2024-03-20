Zacks Research Comments on Henry Schein, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Henry Schein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now forecasts that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HSIC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSIC

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of HSIC opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,135 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.