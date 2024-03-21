1,020 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Acquired by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $29.71 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $35.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort purchased 171,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock worth $2,890,354,861. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

