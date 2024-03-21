1,208 Shares in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Acquired by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Relx during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 147.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Relx during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Relx Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Relx stock opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $44.75.

Relx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.526 dividend. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

