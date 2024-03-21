1,717 Shares in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Bought by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Stellantis alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 307.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 953.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 81.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.23.

Stellantis Stock Performance

NYSE STLA opened at $29.36 on Thursday. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $29.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 800,000 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,864,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,251,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,095,807.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500.

Stellantis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.