2,161 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Bought by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.12. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

