220 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Purchased by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,642,000. GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 90,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 58,441 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 673,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,315,000 after purchasing an additional 83,319 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,125,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,376,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,772,560 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $212.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.55. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 72.05%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

