24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) Trading Down 4.6%

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 20,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 51,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93.

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) provides cloud-based AIaccounting/enterprise resource planning platform to automate business administration and allow for data driven decision making for small, medium, and large companies in Norway, Sweden, rest of Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

