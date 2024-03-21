269 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Purchased by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.3% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Williams-Sonoma Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $295.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.61 and a 200-day moving average of $189.71. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $296.07.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on WSM. Bank of America increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,433,123.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,145 shares of company stock worth $10,044,174 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
