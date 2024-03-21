3,443 Shares in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Bought by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,443 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 143.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 74.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 69.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,392.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.58. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

