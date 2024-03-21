47,913 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,492,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,880,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,066,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,797,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $694,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $35.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.