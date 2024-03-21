47,913 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,492,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,880,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,066,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,797,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $694,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $35.97.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
