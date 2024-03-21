Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANF shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ANF stock opened at $135.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.59. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $140.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.33.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $98,572.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $98,572.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,165.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,828.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,786 shares of company stock worth $32,608,812 in the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,299,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $230,317,000 after buying an additional 177,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,191,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $348,992,000 after purchasing an additional 146,384 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,386,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,613,000 after purchasing an additional 114,744 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,869,000 after purchasing an additional 44,221 shares during the period.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Featured Articles

