ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.70. 924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Trading Up 1.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.0704 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios’s previous dividend of $0.01.
About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.