ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Shares Down 7.1%

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01). Approximately 291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 577,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.44. The company has a market cap of £2.18 million, a P/E ratio of -41.80 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23.
ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in metals, minerals, and oil and gas projects.
