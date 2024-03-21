Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $111.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.36. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Vitol Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $951,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 38,451 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 69,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 15,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

