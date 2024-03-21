Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Price Target Raised to $5.10 at Morgan Stanley

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to $5.10 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AEVA. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.52.

Aeva Technologies Trading Down 7.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AEVA stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.42. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 36.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

