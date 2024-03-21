Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Lease has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of AL opened at $46.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $47.75.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $716.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.95 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 28,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $1,142,310.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,402,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 28,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $1,142,310.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,402,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $482,745.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,081.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,152. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 1,341.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

