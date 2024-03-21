Alcoa Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:AA)

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Alcoa in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.88.

Shares of AA opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -10.96%.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $814,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,089.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

