Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

ARE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $126.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.63, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 386,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,730,000 after buying an additional 26,885 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth $1,195,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.