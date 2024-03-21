Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Covea Finance’s 3rd Largest Position

Covea Finance increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 394,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,580 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.9% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Covea Finance’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $60,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $178.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.29 and a 52 week high of $180.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.61.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 12,133 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $2,074,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,702,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,210,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,133,106. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

