Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by &Partners

&Partners raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 178.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,923 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,925 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of &Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. &Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,210,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,133,106. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $178.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.29 and a 12 month high of $180.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

