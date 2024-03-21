Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.6% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $178.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.29 and a 12 month high of $180.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,265,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,210,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,133,106 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

