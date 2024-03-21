Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,881 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Ignite Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. King Wealth grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 14.3% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.65, for a total value of $8,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,014,055 shares in the company, valued at $339,670,375.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,210,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,133,106 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com stock opened at $178.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.29 and a fifty-two week high of $180.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

