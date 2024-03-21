AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Stock Price Up 4.5%

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.90 and last traded at $20.90. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average is $19.30.

AMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

About AMB Financial

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers primarily located within northwest Indiana. It provides savings, checking, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit.

