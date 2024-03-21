Ameren Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,984 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,268% compared to the average volume of 126 call options.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ameren by 0.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 4.9% during the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AEE opened at $72.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $91.18. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.37.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ameren

About Ameren

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.