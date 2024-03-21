Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ABCB. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

ABCB stock opened at $47.59 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.66.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.05). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $262.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.23 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameris Bancorp

In related news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $355,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,368.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 81.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 178,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 80,466 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $5,924,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $7,754,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,396,000 after buying an additional 38,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,466,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

