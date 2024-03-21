Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Shares Up 0.7%

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.54 and last traded at $19.50. Approximately 9,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 5,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 355.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 92.9% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF in the third quarter valued at $755,000.

About Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF

The Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (ISWN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network International BlackSwan index. The fund tracks an index of two low-correlated assets: international developed equity markets and US Treasurys. The fund uses LEAP options to execute its strategy. ISWN was launched on Jan 26, 2021 and is managed by Amplify.

