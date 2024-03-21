Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several research analysts have commented on AMLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 8th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

In related news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 4,135 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $77,448.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,023,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,620,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $95,383.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,836,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,324,552.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 4,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $77,448.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,023,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,620,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,674 shares of company stock valued at $378,754. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMLX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 5,980,997.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,751,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,259 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after buying an additional 1,586,402 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,066,000 after buying an additional 1,394,840 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,700,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,131,000 after buying an additional 932,000 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMLX opened at $2.97 on Thursday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of -0.66.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

