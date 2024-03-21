Analysts Set Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) PT at $23.80

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.80.
ERJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
Embraer stock opened at $25.49 on Monday. Embraer has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09.
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.
