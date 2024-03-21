Analysts Set Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) PT at $23.80

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

ERJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer stock opened at $25.49 on Monday. Embraer has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

