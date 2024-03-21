Analysts Set Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) PT at $9.33

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENFN. Bank of America increased their target price on Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Enfusion from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Enfusion stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. Enfusion has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Enfusion by 33.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Enfusion by 1,189.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Enfusion by 24.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Enfusion by 494.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

