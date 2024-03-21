Analysts Set Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) PT at $10.60

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on SMWB shares. Citigroup raised shares of Similarweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

View Our Latest Research Report on SMWB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Similarweb

Similarweb Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Similarweb by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Similarweb by 737.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of Similarweb stock opened at $9.27 on Monday. Similarweb has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $729.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 203.38%. The business had revenue of $56.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Similarweb will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Similarweb Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.