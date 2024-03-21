Analysts Set Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Target Price at $9.00

Shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHCO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHCO. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,033,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHCO opened at $6.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.74. Soho House & Co Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

