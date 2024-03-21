Analyzing SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) & Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA)

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Free Report) and Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.6% of SIGNA Sports United shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Winmark shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of SIGNA Sports United shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Winmark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SIGNA Sports United has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Winmark has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGNA Sports United N/A N/A N/A Winmark 48.27% -83.98% 93.48%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares SIGNA Sports United and Winmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SIGNA Sports United and Winmark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGNA Sports United 0 1 0 0 2.00 Winmark 0 0 0 0 N/A

SIGNA Sports United currently has a consensus price target of $1.90, suggesting a potential upside of 118,650.00%. Given SIGNA Sports United’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SIGNA Sports United is more favorable than Winmark.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SIGNA Sports United and Winmark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGNA Sports United $1.06 billion 0.00 -$613.33 million N/A N/A Winmark $83.24 million 14.81 $40.18 million $11.03 31.96

Winmark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SIGNA Sports United.

Summary

Winmark beats SIGNA Sports United on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand. Further, it buys, sells, trades in, and used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities including team sports, such as baseball/softball, hockey, football, lacrosse, and soccer, as well as fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others under the Play It Again Sports brand; and buys and sells used women's apparel, shoes, and accessories under the Style Encore brand. Additionally, the company buys, sells, trades in, and used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories under the Music Go Round brand. Winmark Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

