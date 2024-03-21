Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.93.

APLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $55.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.90. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $94.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). The company had revenue of $146.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.34 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 545.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.50) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 18,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,179.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,205.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $29,262.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,853,746.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 18,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $1,068,179.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,205.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,991 shares of company stock worth $22,365,330 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,712,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 18,766 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,451,000 after purchasing an additional 50,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,023,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,934,000 after acquiring an additional 524,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Stories

