Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Compass Financial Group INC SD

Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,350 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.7% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,103,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,295,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,729,270,000 after buying an additional 14,157,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $178.67 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.98 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

