Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,734 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.0% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 13.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,589,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,288,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $178.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.11. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.98 and a 12 month high of $199.62.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.95%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

