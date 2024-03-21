Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by McBroom & Associates LLC

McBroom & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,980 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.0% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,589,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,084 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $178.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $155.98 and a one year high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

