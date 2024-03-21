Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives $4.53 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.36.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

AMBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $3.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMBP

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of AMBP opened at $3.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $4.29. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 38.48% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after buying an additional 4,146,893 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 7,188,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,499,000 after purchasing an additional 188,138 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,633,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,632,000 after purchasing an additional 461,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,002,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,048,000 after purchasing an additional 591,427 shares in the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Get Free Report

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.