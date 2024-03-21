Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,846 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.0% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $178.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.29 and a 1 year high of $180.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.65, for a total transaction of $8,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,014,055 shares in the company, valued at $339,670,375.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,210,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,133,106. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.